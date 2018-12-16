Breaking News
Photos: Peter Obi attends Linda Ikeji’s child dedication ceremony

On 2:53 pm by Nwafor Polycarp

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, Sunday, graced the child dedication ceremony of a well known blogger, Miss Linda Ikeji,  at Church of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.


