Photos: Peter Obi attends Linda Ikeji’s child dedication ceremony

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, Sunday, graced the child dedication ceremony of a well known blogger, Miss Linda Ikeji, at Church of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.
