Photos: Osinbajo, Jonathan, Atiku meet at Dickson mother’s commendation service

On 8:16 pm

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN his wife Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; former VP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki attended the Interdenominational commendation service of Madam Goldcoast Dickson Mama Gogo, mother of the Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State in Toru-Agiama community, Patani LGA. Delta.

VP Osinbajo and wife, Her Excellency Dolapo Osinbajo; Fmr. President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; Fmr. VP Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
VP Osinbajo and wife, Her Excellency Dolapo Osinbajo with Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state flanked by Gov. Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

VP Osinbajo and wife, Her Excellency Dolapo Osinbajo; with Gov. Seriake Dickson and wife; Fmr. President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; Fmr. VP Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Gov. Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.
VP Osinbajo and wife, Her Excellency Dolapo Osinbajo with Gov Obaseki

