Photos: Osinbajo, Jonathan, Atiku meet at Dickson mother’s commendation service
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN his wife Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; former VP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki attended the Interdenominational commendation service of Madam Goldcoast Dickson Mama Gogo, mother of the Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State in Toru-Agiama community, Patani LGA. Delta.