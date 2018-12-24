Breaking News
Photos: Osinbajo continues ‘House to House’ engagement in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, continued his ‘House to House’ engagement as he visited Abdulwaheed Yusuf’s and Retired Col. Ahmed Zubair’s family at Wuse Zone 7, in Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, continues “Family Chats’ in Zone 7 and Area 1, meets with Abdulwaheed Yusuf’s Family & Retired Col. Ahmed Zubair’s Family in Abuja.. 24th December, 2018.
