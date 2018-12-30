Photos: Gov Yari visits wounded soldiers at FMC Gusau

The Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari Sunday visited soldiers injured by armed bandits in an ambush at Dumburum forest recently.





Some of the military personnel injured in an ambush by armed bandits at Dumburum forest in Zurmi local government area of the state are admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

During a visit to the victims at FMC Gusau on Sunday, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, said the gesture became necessary, considering the sacrifice of security personnel in the protection of lives and property in the state.