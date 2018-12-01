Breaking News
Photos: Elrufai at the 2018 Igbo Cultural Day in Kaduna

On 7:58 pm

Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir elrufai was the Special Guest of Honour at the 2018 Igbo Cultural Day, organised by the Igbo Community Welfare Association, Kaduna.
