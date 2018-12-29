Photos: Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s body in Sokoto

The body of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s Second Republic President has left the National Hospital Abuja for Sokoto.
Shagari played an active role in Nigeria’s growth, development – Obaseki
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The body of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s Second Republic President has left the National Hospital Abuja for Sokoto.
Shagari played an active role in Nigeria’s growth, development – Obaseki