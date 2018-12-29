Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s body in Sokoto

On 3:06 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

The body of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s Second Republic President has left the National Hospital Abuja for Sokoto.

Remains of Alhaji Shehu Shagari leaving the National Hospital to the airport in Abuja. Photo: Jones Bamidele
Captain Bala Shagari and his son Bello Shagari at the National Hospital in Abuja

Shagari played an active role in Nigeria’s growth, development – Obaseki

President and Founder of The Albino Foundation, Mr Jake Ekpelle (R) condoling with retired Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (L), the first son of the First Executive President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, at the National Hospital in Abuja on Saturday

Shehu Shagari: We have lost a sage, democrat, – Ekweremadu


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.