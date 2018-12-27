PDP support group task INEC on credible polls

National Coordinator, Comrades for Atiku and Okowa 2019, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, support group, Mr. Efe Kwakpovwe, has charged the Indepen-dent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct credible and unbiased elections

Kwakpovwe handed down the advice when he led members of the group on a sensitisation and awareness visit to INEC headquarters in Asaba, Delta State.

He said the visit was to let INEC know that the world was watching the commission and that it should play its role as an unbiased umpire, noting that Nigerians would resist any attempt at rigging.

Kwakpovwe and his group were also at Government House, Asaba, and Delta State PDP Secretariat, where they were received by the Administrative Secretary, Elder Charles Nwarache.

He said the group was in support for the election of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President as he has the magic wand to get Nigerian working again.

Meanwhile, at the inauguration of Delta State chapter of the group, the state PDP Organising Secretary, Onoriode Sunday, said PDP Campaign Council will partner the group to enhance its goal of winning the 2019 general election.