PDP salutes Saraki @ 56, says he is a pillar of democracy

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, congratulated Senate President, and Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

The party described Saraki as a pillar of democracy, a very courageous and patriotic leader and an exceptional administrator, who has continued to make sacrifices for the unity, stability, development and protection of democratic tenets and good governance in the country.

The PDP noted with pride, “Senator Saraki’s courage in providing outstanding leadership in the National Assembly, with which he has upheld the independence of the legislature and its focus in serving only the interest of the people, despite the harassment, intimidation and siege on his persons and the parliament, by the Muhammadu Buhari-led executive.”

The statement continued, “The PDP particularly celebrates Senator Saraki for his excellent handling of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) for the 2019 Presidential elections.

“The party notes with relish, the success being recorded in the consultations across our country, particularly in the national consensus to elect our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of our country.

“Dr. Saraki’s leadership in the PPCO has reinforced our party and Presidential candidate’s focus on issue-based campaign, national consensus building and proffering of solutions for the myriad of problems caused by the incompetent, divisive, vindictive and overtly corrupt administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which has been rejected by Nigerians.”