PDP north-central rally, gathering of Nigeria’s enemies – Group

The North Central Youth Progressive Assembly, led by Dr. Jethro Abba, has described the forthcoming rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the North-Central as the gathering of Nigeria’s enemies. It claimed the gathering is made up of a bunch of rejected politicians that kept the North Central zone under-developed for 16 years.

Dr. Abba said, in a statement issued in Markurdi, Benue state on Wednesday that the North Central Youth Progressive Assembly is compelled to remind the people of the region and other Nigerians of “the toxic nature of the PDP leaders because of their ongoing attempt to re-write history and present themselves as people that had acted in the interest of the country when the reverse was the case.”

He explained that “corruption, failure to diversify the economy and divisive politics are not the only lots perpetrated in the 16 years of PDP rule but that “the greatest evil they committed was teaching the populace to be lazy and greedy by doling out crumbs from the public funds they have stolen.”

According to him, “The PDP culture of periodically giving out handouts as part of their vote-buying strategy has created a culture of laziness and greed that is worse than that of the party’s refusal to develop the country; corruption and a failure to diversify. It has in 16 years attempted to make all Nigerians into greedy persons in line with its own manifesto.

“The toxic culture of sleaze is again being escalated towards the PDP’s North Central rally with plans to bribe citizens in order for them to ignore the years of misrule that made them sack the party so that looters can be returned to office again.

“Instead of presenting a roadmap of how it would purge itself of evil, make restitution and seek forgiveness, the PDP and its leadership is back to its old ways of bribing the people, insulting others and failing to undertake issue-based campaign.

“The North Central Youth Progressive Assembly is asking our women and youths to collect whatever money the PDP chieftains bring to the north central for their zonal rally and go ahead to sack the party a second and final time by re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari. They should see the collection of the money as part of assets recovery from treasury looters and spend the token they are bringing to cushion the years of bad governance the PDP foisted on them.

“But they must send a clear message that the North-Central is too politically awake to vote for Atiku come 2019,” the statement declared.

Dr. Abba also said that “President Buhari remains the best thing that has happened to the North Central in terms of on-going projects and the ones that have been completed while also positively impacting the economy of the people which is driven by agriculture.”

He said “The administration of President Buhari has developed the people’s capacity in Agriculture and there is no doubt that there is more to be gained in his second term, which makes it imperative that the people of the geo-political zone do not allow themselves to be swayed by lies of looters.