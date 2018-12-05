PDP leaders serve Buhari quit notice at Ilorin rally

ILORIN —The need to replace the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government as a means of ending the nation’s multifarious problems was the highlight of the North Central zonal rally of Peoples Democratic Part, PDP, presidential campaign in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday.

Leading the call was the Director General of the Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation and President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who said the APC-led government had failed in all facets of governance.

Asking Nigerians to vote President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC out of power in next year’s general elections, Saraki lamented that the APC had failed to deliver on all its 2015 campaign promises.

Saraki said: “APC promised Nigeria a lot of things; they promised us security, then, we had security problem only in the North East but now it has extended to North Central and even the North West. APC has failed because security has worsened.

“People are dying of hunger because the economy has gone terribly bad. They have also failed in fighting corruption. The hunger is serious in the country today. Nigeria is today world’s poverty capital. We need a president that will fix the economy, create jobs and unite Nigerians.

“This APC government must go because events of the past three years have shown that they don’t have solutions to all these problems. We must vote this government out and elect Atiku as our next president. My people of Kwara and North Central, we must vote out Buhari. Atiku is solution to Nigeria’s problem.”

Speaking in a similar vein, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, lamented that the nation had gone worse under the APC, hence the need to provide an alternative administration that could make things work in the nation again.

He said: “They promised us security, job, and to improve the economy but in each of these, they failed. It is time for our people to return PDP to power because Nigeria was good when PDP was in power.

“Today, in terms of the economy, Nigeria is the poorest in the world. These are facts from international organisations. The security situation has become terribly bad.”

Atiku alleged plans by the APC to buy permanent voters cards, PVCs, from people as a way of perpetrating electoral fraud but urged Nigerians to guard against the plan so as not to mortgage their future and that of their children.