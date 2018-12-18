PDP accuses Buhari of trying to manipulate unemployment figures

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to manipulate the unemployment figures and create a massive illusion of jobs created within three and half years he has been in office.

In a statement disclosed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP condemned in totality, the brazen attempt to manipulate official statistics in favour of Buhari’s administration, saying it is a new low in the APC-led government’s established culture of deceit, falsehood and criminal subterfuge, in its desperation to hang on to power

The party averred that the current administration is trying to force the Statistician General of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Kale, to alter genuine data and smuggle in fictitious employment figures

“Our party holds that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is a professional body, insulated from government interferences, with statutory responsibility to compute credible and verifiable data and statistics, for national planning”, the party said in a statement.

PDP therefore expressed shock at the alleged attempt by the Buhari Presidency to corrupt Nigeria system through the falsification of employment statistics just to shore up its failed economic policies that have brought untold hardship on the Nigerian people.

“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari Presidency has deliberately starved the NBS of funds; to prevent it from conducting surveys and releasing further data that highlight the failures of the APC administration.

“Unfortunately, President Buhari appears to have forgotten that statistics is like a mirror. If the government does not like the ugliness of its reflection, then the problem is not with the mirror.

“If the NBS backs down for political expediency or intimidation, it would have dealt a mortal blow to the credibility of official statistics emanating from Nigeria. In the future, such official reports from it would be regarded worthless and unreliable.

“We therefore call on the Statistician General not to succumb to the blackmail of the Buhari Presidency but remain on the path of truth and facts, in the course of his duty.”