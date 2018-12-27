Pan-Igbo group lauds FG, NNPC for fuel abundant availability

Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, has lauded the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the availability of fuel in the South-East during the yuletide.

The President of NUF, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

“NUF wishes to commend the Federal Government, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, for ensuring that Nigerians do not face hardship and disasters associated with fuel scarcity.

“We also commend the NNPC for making sure that the nation does not experience fuel shortage at petrol stations nationwide, especially in the South-East, as it used to be in past years during the yuletide.

“We are happy that those who traveled this time around to their various villages, communities and states have no complaint about fuel,’’ Chukwudum said.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment and give more licenses to those wishing to build refineries (modular refineries).

This he said was necessary so that more companies or individuals could refine fuel locally to check all forms of shortage of the product.

“We call on Federal Government to give more licenses to people who want to refine petrol locally, by so doing government will solve the problem,’’ he said.

The NUF boss, however, decried the increase in fare prices, by 100 per cent, by transporters in some routes in the country.

“We are calling on Federal and State governments to checkmate the excesses of transport companies who castrate people during festive period. It must be stopped.’’