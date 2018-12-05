Oyo: Concerns about Ladoja’s next move

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

The normally feisty political chieftains in Oyo State have been unusually quiet. However, the quietness is not what many are taking for granted as the 2019 General Election approaches.

Alleged N4.7bn fraud: 10-year old trial of ex-Gov. Ladoja ends

Remarkable in his quietness recently is a former governor of the state and political stalwart, Senator Rasheed Ladoja. Ladoja has remained mute in the face of wild claims that the former governor is on his way out of his present party, African Democratic Congress, ADC to the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

However, despite suggestions on the ground, his aides are continuing to deny the claim.

Mr. Lanre Latinwo, the media aide to Senator Ladoja, said Ladoja has not formally announced his defection neither has any of his aides confirmed it.

“What people have been saying is, “they said.” Who said what? As far as we are concerned, Ladoja has not defected from ADC as being rumoured. He has not instructed me to say it neither has any of us said it. I wonder those who told them. So, Ladoja still remains in ADC.”

However, some actions of Ladoja seem to contradict it.