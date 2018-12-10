Oyetola tasks Osun indigenes on payment of tax

OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has urged citizens of the state to pay their taxes regularly to enable the government to discharge its responsibilities to the people.

He said this, weekend, at his hometown Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government, during the 27th Iragbiji Day and launching of a Development Fund.

Speaking to the leaders and indigenes of the state, the governor said major programmes of the government like the feeding of pupils, security of lives and property and provision of amenities cannot be carried out unless there are resources, adding that “we cannot continue to rely on revenue from the Federation Account.”

Part of the governor’s plans is to raise the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state without adding to the burden of the people.

Police arrest 6 over alleged destruction of campaign posters in Lagos

Oyetola said development of towns rests with everybody and not the government alone.