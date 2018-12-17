Overruling President Buhari on Electoral Act impossible, says Edo lawmaker

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE lawmaker representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, Monday said the threat by PDP lawmakers to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the amended Electoral Act was not possible.

Fielding questions from reporters in Benin City after he was endorsed for a second term in office by the G9 group in Egor local government area, he said that the PDP cannot have 240 lawmakers in the lower chamber to carry out the threat.

He said the country needs to move forward and not bogged down by partisan politics.

According to him, “I can tell you I don’t see how it is possible for the PDP lawmakers to have the majority to veto President Buhari on the amended Electoral Act.

“We need to move forward and not play partisan politics. We need to be more focus. We are doing our constitutional duty and we have performed it but the President has the right not to assent to the bill. Can we get 240 members to override Mr. President? I do not think so.?