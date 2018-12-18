Overruling Buhari on Electoral Act impossible—Rep

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—THE lawmaker representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor constituency in the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, yesterday, said the threat by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers to overrule President Muhammadu Buhari on the amended Electoral Act was not possible.

Fielding questions from reporters in Benin City, Edo State, after he was endorsed for a second term in office by the G9 group in Egor Local Government Area of the state, Agbonnayima said PDP cannot have 240 lawmakers in the lower chamber to carry out the threat.

According to him, “we need to move forward and not play partisan politics. We need to be more focused.

May promises to step down before 2022 election

“We have performed our constitutional duty, but the President has the right not to assent to the bill. Can we get 240 members to override Mr. President? I do not think so.”