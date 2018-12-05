Over 75% of Nigeria’s revenue comes from maritime environment – Marine Consultant

By Oko Ebuka

A consultant in the maritime business, Captain Suleiman Baiyee, has claimed that the maritime environment generates more than 75% of the country’s revenue through the handling of over 90% imports and exports business by Nigerians.

Baiyee noted that in addition to the controlling of the blue economy which is the non-oil and gas marine and oil and gas marine, the sector also have control of over $5 billion in freight cost and over $8 billion component of the oil and gas sector

Captain Suleiman, who is also the president of Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria Oron, AMANO, stated the need for government to pay more attention to maritime sector by indicating deep interest in the maritime education and training of maritime operators for continuous improvement and effective contribution towards the nation’s economic growth.

While speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report, Captain Baiyee pointed out that it is very essential for government to channel their efforts in the maritime education sector to enhance the systemic operations in the maritime industry.

“Maritime education and training in maritime operations will enhance the quality and efficiency of the system if the people who operate it are good also, because the people are the brain box, the engine oil of the system, they are what make it work”, he said.

He also urged the government to do the right thing by investing in the right education and training, and to stop reinventing the wheel.

“Let’s do the right thing, invest in the right education and training, get the right people to help us, put the right people in the right places, and stop reinventing the wheel by learning from our successes, because this industry is the backbone of the economy”, he concluded.