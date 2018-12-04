Ossai bags Nigerian MSMEs award 2018

Delta State Governor’s Aide on Media and the youngest political appointee in Nigeria, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has bagged the prestigious Nigerian MSMEs award 2018 as “most supportive youth of the year .

Ossai who was represented by the Media aide to Delta State People’s Democratic Party PDP Chairman Mr Edwin Afejuku dedicated the Award to Nigeria Youth’s.

The award accroding to the Organizer Mr Louis Oris Temisan , The award is in recognition of the Governor aide Ossai Outstanding Performance, Inspiration to Delta Youths, sterling Performance, Exceptional Contributions towards youths development in Nigeria since his appointment as an aide to the Governor.

Ossai who was appointed by the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa at the age of 23 and ever since, he has distinguished himself by contributing positively to humanity and has been honoured with several Awards by different Non Governmental body