Osinbajo commends Ikeja Golf Club for supporting development

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Ikeja Golf Club for its support for social causes. Osinbanjo gave the commendation while speaking as the special guest of honour at the 50th anniversary gala night of the club, which held on Saturday.

The Vice President said all members of the club and its leadership deserved praise for what they have done over the last 50 years, adding that the club is stable and is the world’s friendliest golf club. The anniversary had as theme “Half a Century of Growing Friendships through Golf”.

Osinbajo urged the society’s elite class to take a cue from Ikeja Golf Club’s support for the community by contributing to the development of their respective communities in order to ensure eradication of poverty through education.

Speaking at the event, the Club captain, Mr Bola Temowo, praised all past and present members of the club. He also thanked the Vice President and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, who was represented by Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, for their presence. Temowo explained that the club is desirous of expanding and creating another entrance to its grounds, a development that has led to friction with its neighbours.

He appealed the Vice President and Governor Ambode for their support and assistance in making the dream of expansion realisable. The club awarded the title of “Honorary Member” to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. Tandoh said Governor Ambode will continue to support the club’s development. He also stated that the desire of the club for expansion will be communicated to the governor.

The Ikeja Golf Club was established in 1968. It had a 10-hole course and 20 members. It now sits on 30 acres.