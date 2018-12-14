Osinbajo chairs extended NEC session today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo will today preside over an extended National Economic Council, NEC, at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by Arukaino Umukoro, Special Assistant to the President on Communication Projects, Office of the Vice President.

The statement read, “In line with the Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for inclusive growth human development nationwide, there will be an extended session of the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

“The extended National Economic Council, comprising of Governors of all the States of the Federation, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, will focus on the Human Capital Development Programme of this administration hinged on “investment in our people.

“The Human Capital Development Programme’s is hinged on three main thematic areas i.e. Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour Force Participation, while the programme has identified seven outcome areas and a considerable number of interventions designed to drive change nationwide.

“The extended National Economic Council will be holding on Friday as follows.”