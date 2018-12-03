Osimhen keeps on scoring in Belgium

Victor Osimhen has scored his seventh goal of the season in the Belgian First Division A as Sporting Charleroi defeated Cercle Brugge 3-1.

The Wolfsburg player has continued to have an impressive start to life in the Belgian top-flight with a goal that helped his team cruise to victory on Saturday.

After Cristian Benavente’s opener in the 16th minute, Osimhen doubled his side’s lead with his goal in the 53rd minute.

Sporting Charleroi are now 6th on the Belgian Elite League with 26 points following the win.