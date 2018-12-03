Breaking News
Osimhen keeps on scoring in Belgium

Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen has scored his seventh goal of the season in the Belgian First Division A as Sporting Charleroi defeated Cercle Brugge 3-1.

The Wolfsburg player  has continued to have an impressive start to life in the Belgian top-flight with a goal that helped his team cruise to victory on Saturday.

The Nigeria international who joined Charleroi  on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg scored

After Cristian Benavente’s opener in the 16th minute, Osimhen doubled his side’s lead with his goal in the 53rd minute.

Sporting Charleroi  are now 6th on the Belgian Elite League with 26 points following the win.


