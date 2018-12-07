Oraimo brand launches ‘Shark’

Oraimo, the smart accessories brand of Transsion Holdings, launched a magnetic and ergonomically designed earphone that comes with shark fit designed sports tips on each lightweight earbud that will stay securely throughout your travel and work out sessions.

From music genres like jazz, highlife, funk, and afrobeat with special rendition of saxophones, bass guitars and African drums, these features are part of what gave this Sound More wireless earphone the name ‘Shark’

The earphone comes with a flexible round-the-neck design avoiding hassle to untangle the wired earphones; the neck band is equipped with in line remote and microphone that allows one to intuitively manage music without having to touch the device.

Oraimo Shark allows creating one’s own personalized optimal fit with three sizes of shark fin ear tips and earbuds. It exhibits a standby of 120 hours and an impressive battery.

It is made up of a mix of plastic and metal, which keeps the unit light-weight without sacrificing on the build quality. It is equipped with Bluetooth Version 4.1 ensuring a rock-solid connection to the paired device and connects easily with any smart device.