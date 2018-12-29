Ooni, others at Imeko CCC Christmas convocation

By Olayinka Latona

THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, other traditional rulers, founder of the Love of Christ Generation Ministry, Revd. Mother Esther Ajayi and her husband, Dr. Ademuyiwa Ajayi and several other dignitaries from all walks of life joined thousands of worshippers at the Celestial Convention City in Imeko, Ogun State for this year’s Christmas Convocation service of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC)

The 6-day annual programme which commenced on December 20 climaxed on December 25 with the Christmas convocation service and 70th birthday celebration of the Pastor and Spiritual head of the church, Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa. The Christmas Convocation also marked the opening of the church’s newly-completed worship auditorium called the CCC Basilica.

Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, while delivering his sermon on: ‘The Love of God’, said God has so much confidence in Jesus which was why He sent him to the world to atone for the sin of mankind. In his words: “Our God is love and from the inception of the world He loves man, that is why God gave man the grace to dwell in His light.

When man sinned in the garden of Eden, this love eluded man, but this same love was brought back through Jesus Christ as the light of God to take us away from the darkness of sin and whoever must dwell in the light of God must dwell in genuine love”.