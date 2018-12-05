Ooni lauds Amosun’s wife as OAU student emerges Miss Moremi

A 300-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ile-Ife, Miss Adedamola Tolubi has emerged winner of the 2018/2019 edition of Queen Moremi Ajasoro cultural pageant.

In the highly contested pageant sponsored by the House of Oduduwa Foundation and hosted by the wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, in Abeokuta, Adedamola beat five other finalists to clinch the coveted crown after being certified by the four-man panel of judges.

Notable personalities at the occasion include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo and Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

In his remarks at the pageant, Governor Amosun thanked the Ooni for granting the hosting right of the competition to Ogun State and naming his wife as the living model of the Queen Moremi legacy.

He noted that the cultural pageantry is an effort to reawaken the Moremi legacy in Yoruba land, saying this awareness has brought together brothers from all the states of the Southwest, Kogi, Edo and Kwara to promote the cultural heritage of the Yoruba.

Ogunwusi presented a plaque and an artwork to the governor for his interest in the art and culture of the Yoruba.