Ondo PDP senatorial candidate woos voters for Atiku

The PDP candidate for Ondo North Senatorial District, Dr. Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, has described the disbursement of money by the federal government to traders across the country weeks to the 2019 general elections as ‘high-level fraud ‘.

Phillips-Alonge said no matter the intent of Tradermoni at this time, such endeavor amounts to vote-buying and inducement.

The PDP candidate faulted the decision of the APC-led federal government to embark on such project at this period.

“People should be aware of their last minute’s gimmicks because they did the same in 2015 and immediately they get to power, they took everything to themselves. Let our people be courageous to defend their right and make sure that your vote is count. Be civil about it. Raise your voice if you have to. Call attention if public to what you see as fraudulent by any government agencies,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to go out to elect the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 elections, saying he knows how to move the country forward.