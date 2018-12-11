Ondo monarch, residents laud Akeredolu for infrastructural devt

AKURE – THE traditional ruler and residents of Ore community in Odigbo Local government area of Ondo State have commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for changing the face of the community, in what they described as a positive move by the state government.

This followed an earlier declaration by the Governor to establish not fewer than 10 industries in the community through Public-Private Partnership, PPP, in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the state and create wealth. This he said was necessary to further the industrial revolution his administration has embarked upon.

The Olore of Ore, Oba Adeolu Olatomide, who spoke at the 6th Ore Day commended the Ondo State Government for the numerous ongoing projects in the town.

He, however, pledged that the residents would reciprocate the gesture by cooperating with the government for continuous development in the area.

A resident of Ore community, Mr Tunde Oyelaja lauded the governor for considering the community suitable for the proposed industries.

He noted that if completed, the industries would serve thousands of unemployed individuals in the state.

Oyelaja said: “We are happy to hear about the number of industries coming to our town. The Fly Over Bridge here, the first in the history of Ondo State has commenced. This is good news we cannot but celebrate. As birthed by the state government, we expect quick commencement of activities on the site.”

Another resident, Mrs. Jessica Oman, a trader, commended the state government’s recent interventions in key areas of the state, which she said has enhanced market sales.

Mrs. Oman said: “When there is huge construction going on somewhere, you see people coming in from different places. Some people are coming to work. These people will buy food, drink water and get other things. Here, I’m making double sales compared to before.”