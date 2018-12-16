Ondo monarch commends Akeredolu for redefining leadership

AKURE – A traditional ruler in the riverine area of Ondo State, Oba Adeniyi Ajayi, the Gbaluwe of Igbotu has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for silently redefining leadership with his integrity and sincerity of purpose.

The monarch said Akeredolu is laying a solid foundation which will build credible leadership and awake the consciousness of the people to quality leadership and great significance.

Oba Ajayi spoke at the official commissioning of the Kamomi Aketi Accelerated Water Scheme in Ayede Ogbese where water facility that will serve the entire community was put in place by the Akeredolu administration.

The traditional ruler said apart from the laudable achievements of the Governor in building infrastructure and making life better for the people of the state, the Governor has also shown the politicians how to serve with integrity.

The Gbaluwe of Igbotu noted that Governor Akeredolu has changed the mentality of an average Nigerian politician who believes in deceiving the people and soothing them with lies.

He said: “Akeredolu has shown that you can be a politician without telling lies . You can be a Governor without deceiving the people . After his tenure, our politicians must have learnt how to be honest.

“When he assumed office, people didn’t really like the fact that he tells the truth always. But they are now adjusting to it and really see it as a virtue

“If there is anything, apart from the various achievements he has recorded, Akeredolu will always be remembered as the man who came and changed the deceit known with many politicians

“People now know that when you go to Akeredolu, if he says he will do something, he will do it. If he says no, his no is no. He doesn’t deceive the people, that’s why he has been delivering on his campaign promises.”

The traditional ruler also hailed the Governor for reconstructing over 500 public primary schools and providing potable water for over 300 communities in the state.