Ondo hands 5 civil servants to Police over N200m tax fraud

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Five senior civil servants in Ondo State have been suspended and handed over to the Police for allegedly defrauding the state government of tax refund totalling N200m.

The suspects, who were paraded alongside their accomplice, Mr. Ayadi Orimisan , by the state police command, yesterday, were alleged to have diverted funds meant for the coffers of the state into their private pockets.

Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said in Akure that the suspects include Mrs Oluwatoyin Abiodun, Ojo Ayodeji, David Omoyajowo, Isaac Solomon and Femi Tuki.

Joseph said the suspects allegedly issued fake tax clearance, certificate of road worthiness and fake driver’s licence.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the police concluded its investigations.

The Special Assistant to the governor on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale, who corroborated the allegation said “interim investigation had shown that the state government had been defrauded to the tune of N200m and that was why they were handed over to the police for prosecution.

But one of the suspects, Mrs Abiodun, who said that they have been suspended by the state Civil Service Commission, denied the fraud allegation.

Abiodun said the state government lied against them, noting that “all the money made in their different agencies and ministry passed through the state coffers.”

However, their accomplice, Ayadi Orimisan, confessed that he was “contracted by the civil servants to help them divert the fund meant for the state government.

He said he helped the suspects in issuing tax documents including fake receipt, road worthiness for vehicles and licences to unsuspecting people.