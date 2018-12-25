Ondo govt trains 100 doctors on live saving skills

AKURE – IN a bid to reduce Maternal and Child Morbidity and Mortality in Ondo State, the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration has trained 100 doctors in secondary health facilities on Basic Life Saving Skills.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who reiterated government’s determination to improve the quality of health of citizens of the state, noted that most maternal and neonatal deaths result from complications which can be averted through existing lifesaving medical and surgical interventions that are relatively inexpensive and should be readily available.

Dr Adegbenro said that, in a recent UNICEF report (2018), Nigeria has been ranked the 11th highest in the death of neonates and that most of these deaths, could have been prevented with the availability of well trained health workers that can offer lifesaving support needed for the survival of the newborn.

While stressing the need for doctors to know the steps of a quality Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and also lead its team, the Commissioner stated that the role of physician in emergency care is not only evolving but also expanding.

He commended the sponsor, Ondo Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results, SOML, for its support in increasing utilisation and quality of high impact reproductive, children health and nutrition interventions in the state.

He charged participants to avail themselves the opportunity to be equipped with the necessary skills needed to improve the health sector adding that they should be ready to become change agents in their different facilities so as to prevent untimely deaths.

Speaking earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Hospitals’ Management Board (HMB), Dr. Niran Ikuomola explained that the topic was chosen based on the board’s observation from its statutory monitoring exercises.

He hinted that the exercise would go a long way in bridging the gap and also improve the quality of health services.

In his goodwill message, Executive Secretary, Ondo State Primary HealthCare Development Board, Dr. Francis Akanbiemu who stated that there is a mismatch between the mortality rate and the calibre of health workers in the state, commended HMB and SOML for organising the training exercise stressed the need for constant training for effective performance.