Ondo community coemmends Akeredolu for boosting tourism

AKURE – Residents of Araromi community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for turning the moribund beach in the town to destination of investors.



A visit to the area showed that scores of residents were seen having fun at the newly repackaged beach in the Atlantic coastal area of Araromi duringnthe yultude season, playing host to different people across the country including foreigners.

Sharing his experience an Akure based Indigene of Araromi, who identified himself as Smart Orisamoluwa who claimed to be visiting the beach for a second time despite being a son of the community lauded the effort of the state government in transforming the environment into a world-class beach for relaxation and fun-making.

While explaining the importance of natural waters in the riverine area of the state, Orisamoluwa said that such step would assist the trend of entertainment and advance the modern lives of people of the area.

Orisamoluwa, a Banker, said, that the beach has made way for increased sales of goods and services, as people visiting the beach increases daily.

In the same vein, a Lagos Based indigene of the community, Mr. Ojo Ayelara said the state government must sustain the giant stride of making the state especially, the riverine area friendly for tourists.

Ojo added that since the area has abundant natural endowment, investors and business strategists must key into changing the face of the area through maximum cooperation with government.

Ayelara, who works in a multinational oil firm, noted that, the beach has become a source of income for people living in the state while thanking Governor Akeredolu for his show of love held towards transforming every parts of the state.