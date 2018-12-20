OML 30: Isoko communities set up separate CDB

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH — ISOKO Nation host communities in Oil Mining Lease, OML 30, have set up a separate Community Development Board, CDB, alleging discrimination and breach of agreement on rotation of principal executive positions in the CDB of the oil bloc,which comprised the Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities.

Edo Govt inaugurates Teachers’ Disciplinary Council to check indiscipline among teachers

They directed the management of Heritage Energy Operational Services to pay all funds accruing to the communities to officials of their board, warning that they will not guarantee “peaceful and uninterrupted operations” of the company in Isoko communities if it failed to abide by their resolution within 14 days.

The host communities, in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of their traditional rulers, presidents-general and cluster nominees, said the interest of the Isoko Nation cannot be protected in the OML 30 under the same CDB with the Urhobo nation.

AFCON 2019: CAF to take hosting decision Jan 9

The communique signed by the Odiologbo of Oleh kindom, HRM A Ovrawah; President-General of Igbide Kingdom, Dr. Patrick Oboghor and 15 others, noted that arising from the discrimination against them, “the Isoko clusters, before the expiration of immediate past board, commenced a very intense agitation for the formation of their own separate and independent CDB.”