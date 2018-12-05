Okowa’s wife decries decay in health facilities

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—WIFE of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has decried the constant decay of health facilities and lack of adequate personnel in the country’s health institutions.

Mrs. Okowa, who spoke in Asaba at the 2nd Biennial Scientific and General Meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), with the theme: “Medical Brain Drain In Nigeria: Origins, Implications, and Solutions”, said the decay has affected healthcare delivery both in the urban cities and rural communities.

The governor’s wife, represented by the member representing Ukwuani constituency in the state House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr. Alphonsus Ojo, said: “Unless stakeholders take a critical look at the issues raised, quality healthcare delivery will continue to be an issue.”