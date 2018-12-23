Okowa Preaches reconciliation

As Delta Holds Festival Of Nine Lessons And Carols

AS Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the people to reconcile themselves with God and their neighbours.

The governor made the call on Friday night at a festival of Nine Lessons and Carols christened, “an Evening of Praise” organised by the Ministry of Information, The Pointer Newspaper, Delta Broadcasting Service, Asaba and Warri in conjunction with office of the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

According to the governor, “reconciliation with God is the reason for the season which is about our Lord, Jesus Christ. “

“Once you are reconciled with God, you will reconcile with man; you will stay away from sin and the blessing of God will flow in you,” Governor Okowa said, adding, “it is time to prepare a room in your heart for Jesus Christ because, once you have done that, you will receive peace.”

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Snr Apostle Sylvanus Okorote in a sermon asserted that, “God as the author of peace, reconciled man to Himself through His son, Jesus Christ; once you are reconciled with God, you are a new creature.”

He condemned ritual killings and called on politicians against political killing ahead of 2019 general elections.