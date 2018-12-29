Okowa, Ortom mourn Shagari, extol his commitment to Nigeria’s unity

By Festus Ahon and Peter Duru,

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Saturday said former President Shehu Shagari’s unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria had been a major encouragement to many governments, recalling the personal sacrifices he made in helping to lay the foundation for sustainable democracy in Nigeria before he was overthrown in 1983

This came as Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom joined millions of other Nigerians in mourning the death of former President of the country, Alhaji Shehu Shagari who he described as a pillar of Nigeria’s democracy.



Okowa in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, to Nigerians, and to the Government and people of Sokoto State, on the death of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, GCFR on Friday, described his death as a big loss to the country.

He commiserated with the entire Shagari village, the Sokoto Caliphate, and the Shagari family, over the loss of the former President, noting that the deceased’s regular counsels on national issues and mediations for peaceful co-existence would be sorely missed.

The statement read in part, “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I join the entire nation and the people of Sokoto State to mourn the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was President in the Second Republic.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa believes Alhaji Shagari worked assiduously to improve the livelihood of many poor and underprivileged people through the Green Revolution where he embarked on the distribution of seed and fertilliser to farmers to increase nationwide productivity in farming, adding that “Shagari was a legendary public servant; who dedicated his life to the service of our nation in several capacities as minister, legislator and finally President.

“As a country we will miss his wise counsel on national issues and peaceful co-existence especially now that the nation is entering an election year.

“The Governor prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Governor Ortom in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described the late former President as a true patriot who worked hard for the unity of the country.

He stated that “Alhaji Shehu Shagari played a key role in the development of the country as its first Executive President and remained a pillar of our democracy till his death.”

The Governor consoled members of the former President’s family in particular and the people of Sokoto State in general and prayed God to grant the departed Nigerian leader eternal rest.