Okowa extols Dogara at 51

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has said that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, deserves to be celebrated for what he calls “his exemplary and remarkable leadership qualities in the legislature.”

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu to mark Dogara’s 51st birthday anniversary, said he had watched the Speaker’s leadership and political trajectory with keen interest and discovered that he is one of Nigeria’s most talented yet untainted politicians who has demonstrated amazing leadership qualities in his service to the nation.

The statement said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, Governor Okowa warmly felicitates with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Dogara, as he turns 51 years.

“Governor Okowa joins the National Assembly, friends and family of the charismatic Speaker in celebrating 51 years of remarkable achievements and service to mankind. The governor extols Dogara’s humility, simplicity and discipline in providing unblemished leadership for the lower House for over three years by creating a harmonious atmosphere for debates and passing of bills.”