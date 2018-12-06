Okowa bags NUPENG award

Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has bagged NUPENG’s Award for Peace in recognition of his contributions to peaceful oil and gas exploration in the Niger Delta region.

Governor Okowa who was conferred with the award on Thursday in Abuja during the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) appreciated the labour unions, security agencies, traditional rulers, youths and all other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry for their positive contributions to the sustainable peace and development in Delta State.

“I receive this award with gratitude, we will continue to contribute our little quota to the development of our state and our nation. But i must truly appreciate NUPENG for their drive to have a more peaceful and better Nigeria. I thank you for recognising our modest efforts in ensuring peace and security in Delta State which has impacted positively on not just the economy of Delta State but the entire country. As the largest producer of oil and gas in Nigeria it is imperative that all stakeholders must continue to work hard for sustainable peace and development in the oil and gas sector he said

He noted that government will continue to strive for peaceful coexistence among oil companies and their host communities as it will encourage more investments in the sector.

Presenting the award to the Governor, General Secretary of NUPENG, Comrade Adamu Song said the Governor was being honoured for his role in ensuring peaceful oil and gas exploration in the Niger Delta region.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion was conferred with the award of Grand Commander of Labour while former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon bagged the Peace Ambassador Award for his contributions to peaceful Nigeria with his Nigeria Prays project and former Inspector General of Police Mike Okiro was made a patron of NUPENG.

The ceremony was attended by Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who represented President Buhari, NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru among other dignitaries.