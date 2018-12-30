Okorocha, Ohakim, mourn Shagari

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha Sunday said that the demise of former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, at the age of 93 was historic.

Okorocha stated this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

This is as the immediate past governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, said that Shagari lived a disciplined lifestyle and that he did not allow himself like other politicians into unrestrained acquisition of wealth.

In the words of Okorocha, “Governor of Imo State and Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that the election of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1979 as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces of Nigeria after decades of military rule reawakened the democratic Consciousness of Nigerians.

“The governor therefore described Alhaji Shagari’s death this time, at the age of 93, as historic and thought-provoking.

“The governor said that the Sokoto State born former President was a peace loving Nigerian who, throughout his stay on earth cherished, pursued and ensured peace.

“The governor extended his heartfelt Condolences to the people and Government of Sokoto State, the family members of the dead patriot, and to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He prayed to God to grant the family and all those he left behind to mourn him the consolation they need.”

Also Ohakim, through his Chief Press Secretary, Collins Ughalla, said: “His Excellency Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Imo State and the governorship candidate of Accord party for the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, condoles with the family of late President Shehu Shagari, the people and government of Sokoto State on the demise of the the former President who passed on to glory on Friday in Abuja at 93 years.

“Describing Shagari as a disciplined and upright man who was not seized of the edifice mentality and unbridled acquisition of wealth that now ravage the country, Ohakim said his death truly signifies the end of an era.

“It is indeed the end of an era. An era of upright men who stood not for self but for the people.”

He continued: “No matter what anyone acquires in life or what anyone does in life, at the end he dies when death knocks on the door. He said that when death knocks on the door what would count is the services a man had rendered to his people and not his wealth.

“The former President would find peace in the bosom of his Creator, he was a great leader, an astute administrator and dedicated public servant.

“You will indeed be missed by the country you dedicated your life to make better. Rest in peace Mr. President”, he added.”