Okorocha commended for lifting embargo on LGA

By Timothy Okechukwu

A philanthropist in Imo state, Johnpaul Ochemba, yesterday commended Governor Rochas Okorocha for lifting embargo on local government staff getting to level 17.

Ochemba said this to newsmen in Owerri, adding that with such a gesture, the workers would be motivated to put in their best.

It should be recalled that Okorocha had suspended the Imo State Accountant General, Stella Udogwu, over what he described as delay in releasing money for workers’ salaries for the month of October and November.

Also the governor said:

“Today, I have officially lifted the embargo on local government staff getting to level 17. Henceforth, staff of the Local Government Civil Commission will be promoted to level 17 when they are due for it.”

Ochemba said: “We want to also applaud the governor for approving the sum of N2.5million as car allowance for each of the Directors of Administration of the 27 LGAs in the state.

“ I’m commending the governor because this will boost the morale of workers. The workers should be gracious to Okorocha and his Rescue Mission Government.

“This is what we call a practical way of putting smiles on the faces of Imo workers.

“Not only that, the governor has also ordered the payment of November and December salaries be paid on December 3rd ,2018,saying this year’s yultide would usher in good tidings in the state .

“My brother, it is good as individual or politicians to commend somebody whenever his doing well, just as Okorocha has done for Imo workers including the local government staff it is worthy of commendation.

“We should also thank the governor for announcing the sum of N10,000 each for the workers as their Christmas bonus.”