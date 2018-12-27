Okada elders back Edo APC Rep candidate

By Alemma Ozioruva

BENIN CITY – ELDERS of Okada the headquarters of Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, have declared their support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in all elections in 2019

The elders council at a meeting, called Oguedion also endorsed the candidate of the APC for Ovia Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dennis Idahosa.

Omosede Igbinedion of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, currently occupies the seat at the House of Representatives.

The village head (Odionwere) of Okada Pa Napoleon Imude, said their endorsement of Idahosa was because they needed a voice in the National Assembly, just as he prayed for Idahosa to succeed at the polls and warned the villagers not to deviate from supporting the APC.

His words: “We have heard about you, Idahosa for a long time. You are bringing something good. All Okada men and women should hear and we pray God will make you win.”

Idahosa assured the Okada elders that the community would be developed if the APC was victorious at the polls and promised to attract dividends of democracy to the community.