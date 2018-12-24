Ogun poll: Hazzan appointed Dapo Abiodun’s spokesman

ABEOKUTA—FORMER Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Remmy Hazzan, has been named spokesman to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee in Ogun State, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye said that Hazzan’s appointment was based on his “political experience, accomplishments and unique selling points.”

The statement reads: “As the Dapo Abiodun campaign machine roars, we wish to inform the members of the fourth estate of the realm in particular, and the public in general that the former Deputy Speaker and two-term member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, and a certified international arbitrator, Mr. Remmy Hazzan, has been appointed spokesman to our Governorship Candidate, Price Dapo Abiodun.