Ogun command of Customs rake in N1.1bn in Nov

BY EGUONO ODJEGBA

Despite all the challenging operating environment, the Ogun State Command, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, recorded major offensive against smugglers plying the area with the seizure of a total of 6, 015 units of 50 kg of contraband rice and 67 vehicles last month, November, 2018.

Disclosing this to newsmen last week the Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Michael Agbara said while total revenue generated stood at N1.13 billion, seizures were put at a total Duty Paid Value of N395.12 million.

The seizures include rice, vehicles, 119 Jerry Cans of vegetable oil, 171 pairs of second hand foot wears, 15 bales of second hand clothing and 30 cartons of frozen poultry products.

Agbara explained that the number of rice seized is about three times the quantity recorded the previous year.

Speaking against the backdrop of the risks associated with the anti-smuggling offensive, Agbara said its personnel are covered by life insurance, aside from robust welfare and motivational packages which are available for any operative that suffers any form of mortal attack or first degree injury in the line of duty; including availing such officer immediate overseas medical treatment, should that become absolutely necessary.