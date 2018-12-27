Ogun assembly passes N400bn 2019 appropriation bill

The Ogun Assembly on Thursday passed the 2019 appropriation bill of N400billion, cutting off N2.632 billion from the initial N402.63 billion proposed by Gov. Ibikunle Amosun.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Finance and Appropriation Committee by its Chairman, Mr Victor Fasanya (APC–Abeokuta South 1), during plenary in Abeokuta.

Fasanya, thereafter, moved the motion for its adoption.

It was seconded by the Chief Whip, Idowu Olowofuja (APM–Abeokuta South 11) and supported by the whole House through a voice vote.

The bill was thereafter read clause-by-clause by Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi (APC –Yewa North 1), before the members, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Minority Leader, Olawale Alausa (PDP –Ijebu Ode) and seconded by Akinpelu Aina (APC–Ado Odo Ota 1).

The budget proposal was passed with slight adjustments in the budget of some agencies which led to an increment of N1.088 billion in the fund initially allocated for recurrent expenditure which moved from N125.07 billion to N126.165 billion.

The capital expenditure was reduced by N3.720 billion, from initial N254.055 billion to N250.334 billion.

The assemblymen reduced expected internally generated revenue from N161.244 billion to N159.244 billion, while statutory allocation, Value Added Tax (VAT), expected refund from Federal Government remained as presented by the governor.

In addition, capital receipt of N101.388 billion was slashed to N100.755 billion.

Speaker Adekunbi commended members and their staff for the speedy passage of the bill.

He directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the governor for his assent.

The Assembly also passed three bills. One of them was the Ogun State Legislative Funds Management Law, 2018 , which makes provision for the House of Assembly Legislative funds management and other Matters connected therewith.

The second was Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission Bill 2018, which provides for the Establishment of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission and other matters connected therewith.

The third bill was the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) (Amendment) Law, 2018, which amends the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Law, 2012. (NAN)