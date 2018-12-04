Obaseki unveils security architecture, trust fund

…3 APCs, 90 patrol vehicles, 30 motorcycles, 1000 volunteers for launch Dec. 13

…Gov sets aside N2bn for Security Trust Fund to bolster policing

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is set to launch the state’s new security architecture which defines roles for and relationships among the various security agencies in his administration’s resolve to tackle insecurity head-on and rid the state of violent and other crimes.

The event will also feature the launch of a Security Trust Fund, for which N2 billion has been set aside in the state’s 2019 proposed budget, the unveiling of newly trained personnel and equipment, procured by the government to raise the bar in the fight against all forms of crimes in the state.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, “the unveiling which is scheduled for December 13, will set the stage for a new era in the state in which residents will work closely with security agencies, which are being retooled to better perform their functions, which includes ensuring the safety of life and property, to bolster investor confidence across the state.

Osagie added that “Already procured for unveiling by the state government are three Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs); ninety (90) patrol vehicles; fifty (50) patrol cars and forty (40) pick-up patrol vans; thirty (30) motorcycles and three ambulances.

“They are all fitted with digital communication equipment for real time information sharing among the various security agencies.”

He said manpower will be drawn from the Nigeria Police Force; the Military; Department of State Services; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the state’s Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) scheme.

The governor’s aide explained that 1000 members of PUWOV will support men and women of the various security agencies in executing the goals set in the security blueprint.

“The first batch of two hundred (200) PUWOV personnel are being trained at the Police Training School (PTS), Ogida, and another 800 volunteers are to be trained before the launch date.

“They will be kitted in the approved uniform and will form bulk of the first batch that will be unveiled at the launch date of December 13,” Osagie said.

To kick-start the Security Trust Fund, he said the governor has set aside N2billion in the 2019 proposed budget, which will be supported by private companies in the state and other organisations.

“The Edo State Security Trust Fund is a pool of fund set up by the Obaseki-led administration, which companies, charitable groups and individuals could contribute to, as part of our support for security agencies, in our collective fight against crimes,” he added.