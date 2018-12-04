Oba of Benin tasks Edo indigenes in diaspora on Igue festival

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—BENIN monarch, Oba Ewuare II has called on all Edo sons and daughters in Diaspora to mobilise themselves to actively participate in the Annual Igue Festival in Benin Kingdom.

The charge was given by the Oba of Benin when he received a delegation of Edo Association of Nigeria in Germany in his palace.

The Benin monarch told them to key into the vision of the palace, especially the establishment of Oba Ewuare II Satellite Town in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, which the Oba said was meant to create jobs and development.

He advised them to woo international investors to help develop the Satellite Town which has provisions for schools, hospital, recreational center, market, among other facilities.

While urging them to continue to promote the rich culture and tradition of Benin Kingdom, the Omo N’Oba said at the appropriate time he would visit Europe, as part of his post-Coronation tour, and enjoined them to be prepared to receive him.

The spokesperson for the Edo Association of Nigeria in Germany, Mr. Edobor Otabor said they were in the palace to pay homage to the Oba of Benin, in appreciation of his prayers and love for them over the years.

Mr. Otabor commended His Royal Majesty for the ban placed on the activities of Community Development Association as well as the Royal pronouncement against illegal migration and human trafficking engage in by the youths.

He promised that members of the Association would support the vision and mission of the Omo N’Oba, and solicit for Royal blessings.