NYSC cancels Davido’s service

By Adetutu Adesoji

It looks like the National Youth Service Corps has pulled the plug on singer, Davido’s one year mandatory service programme. Recall that the singer revealed on Instagram in August that he would be taking part in the compulsory scheme. Also, it won’t be forgotten in a hurry how the OBO’s presence during registration caused an uproar in the Lagos camp. However, it seems like the IF singer is no longer a corper as NYSC may have likely canceled his service.

One Adesegun Adebayo Adeosun had posted his letter of commendation for outstanding performance from NYSC on Instagram and not long after Davido showed up in the comments section with a message that read, “Nah so dem cancel my own.” Although Davido did not reveal the reason responsible for the cancellation of his programme, it can be recalled that the pop sensation flouted the NYSC rules and regulation a few times.