NYPF honours Okowa, awards scholarships

Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, a non-governmental organisation, has conferred an award of excellence on Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and Abia State governor among others.

It also awarded scholarships to the winners of its essay writing competition titled, “Illegal Migration and Child Trafficking: Possible Way Out”.

The event was part of the activities to celebrate NYPF’s fifth anniversary, promote its professionals’ database and recognise several dignitaries, and students, who have distinguished themselves.