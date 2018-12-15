NURTW restates commitment to peaceful 2019 general election

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najeem Usman-Yasin has expressed optimism that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the union and INEC would ensure hitch-free 2019 general election.

Usman-Yasin said this while speaking with newsmen in llorin on Saturday

He said the motive was also to guarantee safe, smooth and early movement of electoral materials to voting centres across the country.

He disclosed that all the state union chairmen were invited to the signing of the MOU ln Abuja to ensure actualisation of credible and reliable elections in 2019.

News men report that the MOU cautions members of the union against partisanship.among others.

The NURTW president said the union took cognisance of the the riverine areas and captured them in terms of using boats for the early transportation of electoral materials.

To avoid delay in the transportation of materials, however, he said all the union vehicles would be on stand-by for onward movement of electoral materials to various destinations, 24 hours before the exercise.

He appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that all roads were made motorable before the general elections for smooth transportation and movement of the electoral materials to voting centres.

The union leader also advised drivers that would handle movement of electoral materials to abide strictly by all rules and regulations on the highway.