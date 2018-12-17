NUPENG strike: Buhari, Senate c’ttee meet to avert fuel scarcity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, weekend, met behind closed doors with Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Downstream, Kabir Marafa, on measure taken to avert fuel scarcity during the festive season, following the threat by Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

2019: Buhari not interested in election – PDP

The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Senator Marafa, who is representing Zamfara Central senatorial district said though there were some technical issues threatening the free flow of the products, there were adequate quantities of the petroleum products in the country that will last six months.

He said from the outcome of the meeting with the President and coming meetings with stakeholders in the next few days, he was optimistic that the issues bordering on the payment of subsidies, forex differentials and interest, will soon be resolved.

On the reason for the meeting, Senator Marafa said: “Basically, there are two issues. One is regarding the committee I chair in the Senate, which is the committee on downstream.