Nobody can kill me, because I’m already dead – Adeboye

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has advised Christians to stay connected to God to overcome life’s challenges and have dominion over all forces of darkness and sickness.

Adeboye gave the admonition while delivering his sermon tagged: ‘A branch of the Life’, on the second day of the ongoing annual Holy Ghost congress of the church holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



Quoting copiously from the scriptures during the healing service, the man of God, explained that Jesus Christ is the Vine while every true believer is the branch and has God’s nature in him.

Adeboye, however, urged participants to remain steadfast in the vine, stressing that God has assured them of doing greater works than He did while on earth.

In his words: “Jesus Christ is the vine while we are the branches. He is the combination of divinity and humanity. As the vine is, so also the branches.

“If you are a true Christian, you are a combination of humanity and divinity. You are human but you are made to partake in God’s divine nature and He will supply the needed strength, power that you need to do His works. Every branch of the vine can do what the vine can do”.

Pastor Adeboye recalled how he went to toilet 23 times in a day after taking a meal during one of his missionary trips to an unnamed African country years ago, noting that it took God through the prayer of faith for him to be healed.

According to him: “I did not know what I ate but I just saw myself going to toilet. After the 23rd time, I realized that I needed to tackle the matter prayerfully. But who will pray for me? I then laid my hands on myself and prayed. That was how I was healed.”

He made reference to the healing while encouraging the congregation to pray for themselves, stressing that every child of God is a branch of the vine with both the human and divine nature.

Adeboye narrated the story of how Jesus slept in a boat while there was a storm indicating the human nature in him while He was on earth. “But the same Jesus who slept, rose up to rebuke the wind, indicating his divine nature. Jesus was fully human and fully divine when he was on earth.”

He said further that since believers are extensions of Jesus as his branches “we share divine nature and are capable of doing what God said we could do. As long as we are linked to him and connected to him we have the capacity to do all that he said we could do.

“I once told my children that nobody can kill me because I am already dead. I have been crucified with Christ nevertheless I live. Because Jesus is living in the believer, his blood flows in the believer. On the outside it may not appear to be so, but in actual fact the blood that is flowing in you is the blood of Jesus. Revelation 12:10-11, indicates that the blood has enough power to overcome the devil. If only you can believe, the blood that is flowing in you now can overcome any germ, virus or deadly thing,” he said.

Adeboye noted that there are several things that science cannot explain because those things are not happening in the realm of humanity, they are happening in the divinity. Recalling how a doctor who was at the verge of death was healed by taking a Holy Communion, he said, “Whatever is called sickness or disease will be consumed by the Blood of Jesus. Because Christ is in you and the Blood is flowing in your vein, sickness is not permitted in you.”

The RCCG General Overseer, who said he just returned from a missionary trip to some West African countries, told the participants that they have the capacity to do what He could do because the same spirit that resides in Him also resides in them as long as they belong to Jesus.

According to him, “you can from here go home and be healing the sick. The same capacity that I have you have as long as you yield yourselves to God,” stressing “the Bible did not say the signs will only follow the General Overseer but those who believe.

“Some also think they don’t have enough faith to do certain things. I used to believe that everything in the Bible is true but I believe I could not do those things because

I did not have enough faith. Then I would fast and ask God to increase my faith. But the Lord sat me down one day and asked me some questions.

”He asked me, ’son, do you believe there is God?’ I said yes. ’Have you seen him before?‘ I kept mute. ’How then do you know there is God? Do you believe that Jesus is the son of God?‘ I said I believe and he asked were you there when he was born? I kept quiet and he kept on asking some other questions and said why are you then saying you don’t have faith?

“It takes strong faith to believe that there is God, that Jesus is the son of God and that He is coming again. If you believe those things, you have the faith you need to make the impossible happen,” Adeboye stated.