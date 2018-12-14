No vacancy in Alausa for PDP, others — LPM

LAGOS—A pro-democracy group, Lagos Peoples Movement, LPM, has insisted that there is no vacancy for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or any other political party beside the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The forum, in a statement by its Coordinator, Dare Aladekola said: “The APC will walk over other parties in 2019 election to usher in the new pair of born performers to build on the foundation laid by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and actualised by his worthy successor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN.

“As at of today, APC is the only viable platform on which people can win elections,” adding that, “the performance trademarks of the APC in Lagos State especially under Tinubu and Fashola has explained why the wise people of Lagos will not discard the known winning team for any other party especially the PDP that ruined the nation during its 16 years misrule.”

While expressing further confident in Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, the group recalled their landmarks achievement as Commissioners for Establishment and Training and Works and infrastructure Development respectively under Fashola, enthusing that, “they will not only replicate that but step it up to take Lagos State to the enviable standard befitting any Mega City in the whole world.”